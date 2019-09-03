Lakeland PBS
One Man Injured In Motorcycle Crash In Morrison County

Sep. 3 2019

One man is injured after a motorcycle crash in Morrison County on Monday.

According to a release from the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 8:09 p.m. The sheriff’s office received a report  of a motorcycle accident with injuries on Dove Road just south of Flensburg, in Culdrum Township.

The driver, 53-year-old James Gorka of Flensburg was traveling on Dove Road when he struck a deer with his motorcycle. Gorka was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance to St. Gabriel’s Hospital with unknown injuries.

The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Swanville First Response Team and Mayo Clinic Ambulance.

