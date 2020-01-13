One Man Injured During Snowmobile Crash In Wadena County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A man was injured Sunday on a snowmobile trail south of Wadena County Road 9 at 125th Avenue in Rockwood Township during a snowmobile crash.

According to a press release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on January 12, 2020, at approximately 12:11 p.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of one-person snowmobile crash with injuries.

The driver of the snowmobile was identified as 55-year-old Curtis Heikkenen of Perham. Law Enforcement learned that Heikkenen and other fellow snowmobilers were traveling east on the groomed snowmobile trail when Heikkenen veered off course and lost control of his snowmobile, which caused his machine to roll multiple times and then landed on him. Heikkenen suffered cuts to his facial area and complained of pain throughout his body.

Deputies were met by a fellow snowmobiler of the victim along with members of the Sebeka Fire Department and Tri-County EMS, once they arrived on scene. Sebeka Fire Department assisted Tri-County EMS with snowmobile transport back to the crash site to treat the victim.

Heikkenen was transported by North Memorial Air-Care to Sanford Hospital, Fargo North Dakota. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sebeka Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, MN Department of Natural Resources, and MN State Patrol.

