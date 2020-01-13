Lakeland PBS

One Man Injured During Snowmobile Crash In Wadena County

Malaak KhattabJan. 13 2020

A man was injured Sunday on a snowmobile trail south of Wadena County Road 9 at 125th Avenue in Rockwood Township during a snowmobile crash.

According to a press release from the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, on January 12, 2020, at approximately 12:11 p.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a report of one-person snowmobile crash with injuries.

The driver of the snowmobile was identified as 55-year-old Curtis Heikkenen of Perham. Law Enforcement learned that Heikkenen and other fellow snowmobilers were traveling east on the groomed snowmobile trail when Heikkenen veered off course and lost control of his snowmobile, which caused his machine to roll multiple times and then landed on him. Heikkenen suffered cuts to his facial area and complained of pain throughout his body.

Deputies were met by a fellow snowmobiler of the victim along with members of the Sebeka Fire Department and Tri-County EMS, once they arrived on scene. Sebeka Fire Department assisted Tri-County EMS with snowmobile transport back to the crash site to treat the victim.

Heikkenen was transported by North Memorial Air-Care to Sanford Hospital, Fargo North Dakota. The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Sebeka Fire Department, Tri-County Ambulance, MN Department of Natural Resources, and MN State Patrol.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

One Person Injured After Oven Explodes At Tasty Pizza North

One Woman Injured In Crash On Highway 2

Pedestrian Struck By Minivan on Highway 2 in Deer River

Investigation Continues On A Horse That Was Shot And Killed Northwest Of Nimrod

Latest Stories

Brainerd Named Number One Winter Fishing Destination In The US By FishingBooker

Posted on Jan. 13 2020

Beltrami County Resident Becomes Victim To Publishers Clearing House Scam

Posted on Jan. 13 2020

Man in Custody After Allegedly Trying To Ram Into Vehicles at Morrison County Gas Station

Posted on Jan. 11 2020

BSU Men's Hockey Gets Late Goals To Beat Alabama-Huntsville

Posted on Jan. 11 2020

BSU Women's Hockey Takes Loss Against #1 Wisconsin

Posted on Jan. 11 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.