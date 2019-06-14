Lakeland PBS
One Man Injured After Motorcycle Crash In Crow Wing County

Jun. 14 2019

One man was injured after a motorcycle crash in Crow Wing County. The incident happened yesterday at exactly 3:19 p.m.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of an adult man involved in a motorcycle crash on County Rd. 2 in St. Mathias Township. There were no other individuals or vehicles involved.

The man was later identified as Maynard James Woudsma, 72, of Merrifield. Woudsma was flown by North Aircare to North Memorial Health Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The crash is currently under investigation. The cause of the crash is unknown.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by North Ambulance.

