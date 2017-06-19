One Man In Jail After Police Chase In Wadena
One man is in the Wadena County Jail after taking officers on an eight mile chase southbound U.S. Highway 71 at high rates of speed in excess of more than 90 MPH.
On Saturday, June 17, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call about an erratic driver on U.S. Highway 71, north of Menahga.
Deputies located the vehicle, driven by Randy Boseck, 56, of Wadena, still driving dangerously and speeding through Menahga before the officers could catch him.
Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle, but it failed to yield. Deputies were then able to successfully deploy Stop Sticks, deflating a tire on the vehicle and the vehicle stopped less than two miles later.
Boseck is in jail on felony charges of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and the case is being reviewed by the Wadena County Attorney’s Office.
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Police Departments from Menahga, Sebeka, and Wadena, the MN State Patrol, and John’s Car Care.
