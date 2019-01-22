One Man Hospitalized After Vehicle Flips Into A Ditch

Earlier this morning, January 22nd, a truck was merging onto Highway 2 in Bemidji when the vehicle spun out and flipped into a ditch sending one man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Theresa Joann Akers, 22, of Park Rapids was merging onto west bound highway 2 from south bound Highway 71 when the 1997 GMC Jimmy she was driving spun out and flipped into the north ditch. The passenger, Steven Mark Kostal, 67, of Park Rapids suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Sanford Health in Bemidji.

Snowy and icy road conditions may have been a factor in the crash. Both parties were wearing their seat belts, and alcohol is not believed to be involved in the crash.