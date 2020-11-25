Lakeland PBS

One Man Found Dead After Shooting in Cass Lake

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 25 2020

A man is now dead after a shooting that happened last night in Cass Lake.

According to a release at 9:46 p.m., the Beltrami County Sheriff’s office received a report from the Cass County 911 Center stating that a man had been shot outside of a home on the 15000 block of Roosevelt Road Southeast in Ten Lakes Township.

When officers arrived, they found a man who was already dead. The victim was transported to the Midwest Medical Examiner’s officer for an autopsy. The identity of the victim will not be released until identification is made by the examiner’s office and the family is notified.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office, Leech Lake Tribal Police Department, Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the incident.

No arrests have been made and no one is in custody at this time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Over 70 Newly Reported COVID-19 Deaths Wednesday

New COVIDaware MN App Could Help Slow the Spread of COVID-19

Over 6,000 Newly Reported COVID-19 Cases Reported Monday

68 New COVID-19 Deaths Reported in Minnesota Friday

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.