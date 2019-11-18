One Man Dead In A Fatal Vehicle Crash In Polk County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 51-year-old man from Mayville suffered from fatal injuries after his vehicle drifted off the road into a ditch in Polk County early Sunday morning.

At about 3:50 yesterday morning, Loren Scott Lillemoen, was driving a 1990 Dodge Dakota pickup northbound on Highway 75 near 400th St SW, when his vehicle drifted off the road into a ditch which caused the vehicle to roll over.

The road conditions were dry and Lillemoen was not wearing a seat belt.

Polk County Sheriff and Climax Fire were both present at the scene.

