Lakeland PBS

One Man Dead In A Fatal Vehicle Crash In Polk County

Destiny Wiggins — Nov. 18 2019

A 51-year-old man from Mayville suffered from fatal injuries after his vehicle drifted off the road into a ditch in Polk County early Sunday morning.

At about 3:50 yesterday morning, Loren Scott Lillemoen, was driving a 1990 Dodge Dakota pickup northbound on Highway 75 near 400th St SW, when his vehicle drifted off the road into a ditch which caused the vehicle to roll over.

The road conditions were dry and Lillemoen was not wearing a seat belt.

Polk County Sheriff and Climax Fire were both present at the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Line 3 Pipeline Tour Visits Bemidji

One Man Dead In A Fatal Accident In Morrison County

Man Found Dead In Cable Lake Near Mentor

Women Arrested For Driving Intoxicated Charged With Two Counts Of Criminal Vehicular Homicide

Latest Stories

Pierz Football Wins Instant Classic Over Jackson County Central to Advance to Prep Bowl

Posted on Nov. 16 2019

Browerville/Eagle Valley Football Falls in State Semis to BOLD's Passing Attack

Posted on Nov. 16 2019

BSU Men's Hockey Takes Loss Against Ferris State

Posted on Nov. 16 2019

BSU Women's Hockey Falls to Minnesota

Posted on Nov. 16 2019

BSU Men's Basketball Gets Big Win Over Mayville State

Posted on Nov. 16 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.