One Man Dead After A Reported Assault In Puposky

One man is dead and another man is in custody after a reported assault in Puposky.

On Friday, May 21 at about 2:00 a.m., the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault at a house located on the 1000 block of Durand Drive NW in Puposky.

When officers arrived, they learned that a man had died of homicidal violence. Deputies arrested Scott Schulman, 21 of Bemidji at the scene and he is currently being held in the Beltrami County Jail on unrelated criminal charges, pending his arraignment.

The deceased has been identified as Burgess Palmore, 53 of Bloomington.

An autopsy was completed at the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office with the cause of death being reported as a homicide.

