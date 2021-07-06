Lakeland PBS

One Man Dead After A Report of Shots Fired in Cass Lake

Destiny Wiggins — Jul. 6 2021

One man is dead after being struck by gunfire at a house party early Monday morning.

On July 5, at 2:45 A.M., the Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a drive-by shooting in Cass Lake. When deputies and first responders arrived at the scene they learned that an adult male, age 34 of Cass Lake was outside at a house party and had been shot.

The victim was transported by ambulance to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital where he was pronounced deceased. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This investigation is ongoing.

Destiny Wiggins

