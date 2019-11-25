One Man Arrested And One Man Dead Due To A Fatal Overdose

Click to print (Opens in new window)

According to a statement from the White Earth officials, a Minnesota man was arrested in connection to the overdose death of a Naytahwaush man which occurred on Oct. 24.

Authorities found Dominic Buehner, 26 unresponsive in the Village of Naytahwaush, about 24 miles east of Mahnomen.

According to The White Earth Police Department and Mahnomen County Sheriff’s Office, Buehner died from an overdose and pronounced him dead at the scene. This led to an investigation where Robert Snider, 52 of Naytahwaush was arrested on Saturday, Nov. 23.

Snider was taken to Tri-County Community Corrections in Crookston where he awaits formal charges.

