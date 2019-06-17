One Man Arrested For Sales Of A Controlled Substance

One man has been arrested for sales of a controlled substance in Cass Lake on Friday, June 14 according to a press release from the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department.

James Lionel McRunels of Detroit, MI was arrested for 1st degree sales of a controlled substance after the Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force and the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department completed an operation involving the distribution and sales of heroin from the “Prescott Housing” area of Cass Lake.

According to the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department numerous controlled purchases of heroin from individuals were made from a residence in the Prescott Housing area over an extended amount of time.

Agents will be looking for the other individuals that were involved with the sales and distribution from this residence for possible future charges.