“One Loaf At A Time” Raises Awareness Of Local Sex Trafficking

Rachel Jane is a 2008 graduate of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley High School and has experienced sex trafficking close to home. Today, she shares her story in hopes that others won’t have to go through what she did.

In order to get that message out loud and clear, one Hackensack woman is using her outdoor wood-fired oven to bake loaves of bread that she then sells for the cause. Over the past few years, over 10,000 loaves of bread were sold to support the end of sex trafficking right here in Minnesota.

The organization held a two-day symposium to help inform local youth and adults about the grooming process and warning signs of trafficking. One Loaf At A Time hopes to continue conversations about sex trafficking in the area to keep people safe. And remember – if you see something, say something.

