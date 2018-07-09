One Injured In Weekend Fire

Weekend structure and grass fires kept firefighters in Bemidji busy over the post holiday weekend.

The Bemidji Fire Department first responded to a report of a detached garage residential fire early

Saturday morning.

The fire, which was reported at 12:16 am, was located on the 1100 block of Augusta Drive northeast. Upon arrival, Bemidji Firefighters encountered a fully involved detached as well as heavy fire on the exterior of the adjacent home.

14 firefighters used three fire, three tenders and a squad on scene.

One person was injured in the fire.

The fire department was on scene for approximately five hours.

The fire caused extensive damage to the main floor and attic of the home. The detached garage was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office; however it does not appear to be suspicious in nature.

The fire department was also busy with weekend grass fires. On Sunday firefighters responded to four different grass fires on the side of area roads. The fires appear to be the result of fireworks.