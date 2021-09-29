One Injured in UTV Rollover in Crow Wing County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One person was injured in a rollover crash involving a utility task vehicle in Crow Wing County last week.

On Wednesday, September 22 at about 10:45 PM, the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to the intersection of Highway 210 and Beaver Creek Road for a UTV rollover crash. Prior to the deputies’ arrival, they were advised that the passenger, later identified as Jeffie Michelle Cleys, 28, was taken by a third party to Central Minnesota Regional Medical Center for minor injuries.

The deputies had made contact with the driver of the UTV, Kevin Edward Diehl, Jr., 232, of the UTV at his residence. Diehl informed the deputy that he was driving the UTV in the ditch on the south side of Highway 210, traveling eastbound. Diehl went on to tell the deputy that while doing so he caught the pavement with the tire, which caused the UTV to tip onto its drivers side.

