One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Little Falls
A 17-year-old juvenile male was taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash near Little Falls on Thursday, January 6.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened at the intersection of Greyhound Road and 165th Street in Green Prairie Township, about a mile north of Little Falls, at approximately 2:11 PM.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, the juvenile, from Holdingford, was traveling east on 165th Street and Brian Petersen, 37, of Nisswa was traveling south on Greyhound Road. The juvenile’s vehicle slid through the stop sign at the intersection on the icy roads and was struck by Petersen’s vehicle.
The juvenile was transported to St. Gabriel’s Hospital by a personal vehicle with unknown injuries.
