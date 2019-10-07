One Injured In Rollover Crash Near Rainy River

An Oregon man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Rainy River in Lake of the Woods County on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 172 near County Road 6 around 10:37 p.m. Saturday when it left the roadway, went into the ditch and rolled.

The Chevrolet was driven by 22-year-old Nathan James Scheenstra of Terrebonne, Oregon, who was wearing a seatbelt. Scheenstra was transported to Lake of the Woods Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the incident report, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office and Lake of the Woods EMS.