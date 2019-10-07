Lakeland PBS
One Injured In Rollover Crash Near Rainy River

Oct. 7 2019

An Oregon man was injured in a one-vehicle rollover crash near Rainy River in Lake of the Woods County on Saturday, October 5, 2019.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 172 near County Road 6 around 10:37 p.m. Saturday when it left the roadway, went into the ditch and rolled.

The Chevrolet was driven by 22-year-old Nathan James Scheenstra of Terrebonne, Oregon, who was wearing a seatbelt. Scheenstra was transported to Lake of the Woods Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. According to the incident report, alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Lake of the Woods County Sheriff’s Office and Lake of the Woods EMS.

 

Rachel Johnson

Contact Lakeland News

Rachel Johnson
racheljohnson@lptv.org

