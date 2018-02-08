One Injured In Mille Lacs County Crash
A 31-year-old woman was injured on Wednesday when her Buick slid off the road before rolling onto its roof in Mille Lacs County, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Briana Jaye Kamphenkel. 31, of Sauk Centre, was traveling eastbound on Highway 23 near 90th Ave. in Mille Lacs County when the 2008 Buick Lacrosse lost control on the icy/snow-covered road, went off the road and flipped onto its roof.
Kamphenkel was transported to Firstlight Hospital Mora with non-life threatening injuries.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Fun story about the Pillager Puzzlers but there is nothing in the story about wh... Read More
I know Nate Matthews! He used to live in my town!!! #SmallTownPride... Read More
Ben, you are an amazing young man! THANK YOU for all that you do!... Read More
Here is the link; risinghopefoundation.org/donate/ and it is now at the end of t... Read More