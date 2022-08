Click to print (Opens in new window)

One man was injured in a drive-by shooting in Cass Lake on Wednesday.

Cass County Sheriff’s Office officials report it happened just before 8 PM on Facility Center Drive. A 30-year-old man was injured and taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

The victim has not been identified.

