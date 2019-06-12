One Injured After Van Crashes With Semi-Truck in Polk County

A man was injured after a van crashed with a semi-truck on Highway 2 in Polk County on Wednesday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at around 10:08 a.m. Wednesday a 2005 Chevrolet Express Van was traveling eastbound on the right shoulder of Highway 2 when it attempted to take a U-turn. A 2004 freightliner semi was traveling east in the right lane and hit the van when it attempted to turn, causing a right-angle crash.

The driver of the van, 67-year-old John Mooney of Hillsboro, North Dakota, was transported to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the semi, 55-year-old Bradley Kleeb of Bemidji, was not injured. Both drivers involved were wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, the Erskine Fire Department, and Essentia EMA.