One Injured After Two-Vehicle Crash Near Plummer

One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 59 near Plummer on Tuesday, March 5 around 10:20 a.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 27-year-old Kevin Nelson of Thief River Falls was driving a cargo van south on Highway 59 when he attempted to turn east onto a private road and was struck by a northbound Chevrolet Sonic.

The Chevrolet was driven by 22-year-old Garrett Baumann of Shevlin and contained two passengers, 41-year-old Jason Hanson of Bagley and 60-year-old Russell Lamberson of Bemidji.

Lamberson was transported to Sanford Health in Thief River Falls with non-life threatening injuries.