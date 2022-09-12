Lakeland PBS

One Dies in Motorcycle Crash North of Hill City

Mary BalstadSep. 12 2022

A motorcycle crash in Spang Township killed one person and sent the other to the hospital.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, John Max, 50, and Kristine Grover, 24, were traveling with a motorcycle group in Itasca County on Friday, September 10th. Around 11:24 a.m., the group of motorcyclists reportedly came to an abrupt stop while heading northbound on Highway 169 just south of Smith Lake Trail. Max and Grover were traveling at the rear of the large group. The rapid break caused their Harley Davidson to lose control, swerving towards the southbound ditch. The vehicle went on its side during the crash.

Max, the driver, sustained non life-threatening injuries. He was transported to Grand Itasca Hospital. Grover, the passenger, died on the scene. Both were not wearing helmets at the time of the crash. No alcohol was involved.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, Itasca County Sheriff’s Department and Hill City Fire Department all assisted on the scene.

Lakeland News is member supported content.

By — Mary Balstad

