One Dead, Two Injured in Shooting at Long Prairie Home

Lakeland News — Sep. 14 2021

A shooting in Long Prairie has left one man dead and two others injured, and authorities are asking for help in finding the person or persons responsible.

According to a press release from the Todd County Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened at a home in the 500 block of Second Avenue SE in Long Prairie on Sunday around 3:30 in the morning. Officers found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds just outside the home. He has now been identified as Antonio Francis Rodriguez Fortes of Perham.

Two other people were shot and remain hospitalized. Their names were not released.

No arrests have been made as of this morning, but the Sheriff’s Office says it has no reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to public safety.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Long Prairie Police Department at 320-732-2156 or the Todd County Sheriff’s Office at 320-732-2158.

