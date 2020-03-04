Lakeland PBS

One Dead, Two Injured in Head-On Collision in Bemidji

Destiny Wiggins — Mar. 4 2020

One man is dead and two others are injured after a two-vehicle head-on collision in Bemidji.

At approximately 5:20 a.m., Bemidji Police Officers and Beltrami County Deputies were dispatched to the 5100 block of Bemidji Avenue and discovered two vehicles with significant damages and three injured individuals.

According to the criminal complaint, a 32-year-old man from St. Cloud was driving southbound in a 2006 Chevrolet Impala on Bemidji Avenue. The vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a 2004 Honda Odyssey who was driving northbound. The Bemidji Fire Department then used the Jaws of Life to cut away the vehicle to free the individuals from both cars.

The driver of the 2004 Honda Odyssey, a 76-year-old man from Pennington, was transported from the scene and pronounced dead at Sanford Hospital. A passenger in the 2006 Chevrolet Impala who was injured was identified as a 23-year-old woman from Bemidji.

Names of the individuals are not being released until family members are notified. Bemidji Police officials say it is unknown at this time if alcohol was a factor in the crash.

