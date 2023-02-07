Lakeland PBS

One Dead, Two Hospitalized in Separate Snowmobile Crashes in Cass County

Lakeland News — Feb. 6 2023

One person is dead and two others were hospitalized following two separate snowmobile crashes in Cass County over the weekend.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports 65-year-old Mark Plattner of Staples died in a crash near Leader on Saturday afternoon. Sheriff Bryan Welk says Plattner was returning to his home from a snowmobile trip when the track on his snowmobile became dislodged, causing the machine to crash and eject Plattner.

Plattner was wearing a helmet, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Also, on Saturday morning, two people were injured in a snowmobile crash near Nisswa. The Sheriff’s Office reports a 49-year old woman was driving a snowmobile on the Snoflea trail with a 15-year-old boy as a passenger on the machine. The snowmobile left the trail on a curve and struck a tree, causing both to be ejected from the machine.

The boy was airlifted to a St. Cloud hospital with serious injuries. The woman was transported to a Brainerd hospital. Their identities have not been released and their conditions are not known, but both were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

By — Lakeland News

