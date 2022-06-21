Lakeland PBS

One Dead, One Injured After Tree Falls on Camper Near Alexandria

Hanky HazeltonJun. 21 2022

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms yesterday in central Minnesota.

Among the storm damage calls the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received late Monday night was one from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary near Alexandria at about 11:40 PM. The caller reported cries for help coming from the camper on which the tree had fallen.

Law enforcement officials arrived and found a man and woman trapped inside the camper. Alexandria firefighters helped extract the victims.

The man, 72-year-old Mark Edward Bunney, was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured woman, 66-year-old Debra Lynn Bunney, was taken to Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria. Officials say the couple lived in Miami, AZ.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Hanky Hazelton

Related Posts

Merrifield Man Dies After Swimming Accident on Pelican Lake

Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Downtown Brainerd

Gull Lake Boat Accident Results in Leg Injury

22-Year-Old Bemidji Woman Dies in Rollover Accident in Clearwater County

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.