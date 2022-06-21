One Dead, One Injured After Tree Falls on Camper Near Alexandria

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One person is dead and another hospitalized after a tree fell on a camper during severe storms yesterday in central Minnesota.

Among the storm damage calls the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received late Monday night was one from Elmwood Resort on Lake Mary near Alexandria at about 11:40 PM. The caller reported cries for help coming from the camper on which the tree had fallen.

Law enforcement officials arrived and found a man and woman trapped inside the camper. Alexandria firefighters helped extract the victims.

The man, 72-year-old Mark Edward Bunney, was pronounced dead at the scene. The injured woman, 66-year-old Debra Lynn Bunney, was taken to Alomere Health Hospital in Alexandria. Officials say the couple lived in Miami, AZ.

