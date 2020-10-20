One Dead in Single-Vehicle Crash involving Pedestrian in Brainerd

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A 65-year-old Brainerd woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday in Brainerd.

Shortly before 7 pm on Monday, October 19th police officers were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that had occurred at the intersection of Oak and SE 28th Streets in Brainerd.

Officers arriving on the scene attempted to perform life-saving measures on the pedestrian, however, they were unsuccessful, and she died at the scene. The pedestrian was identified as 65-year-old Paula Macarthur of Brainerd. Macarthur was jogging southbound crossing Oak Street at the intersection of 28th when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The vehicle involved was a 1999 GMC Sierra truck driven by 18-year-old Hayden Cunningham of rural Brainerd. Cunningham was not injured.

The Minnesota State Patrol, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, and North Ambulance assisted with this incident.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805.

