Lakeland PBS

One Dead in Single-Vehicle Crash involving Pedestrian in Brainerd

Betsy Melin — Oct. 20 2020

A 65-year-old Brainerd woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Monday in Brainerd.

Shortly before 7 pm on Monday, October 19th police officers were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that had occurred at the intersection of Oak and SE 28th Streets in Brainerd. 

Officers arriving on the scene attempted to perform life-saving measures on the pedestrian, however, they were unsuccessful, and she died at the scene. The pedestrian was identified as 65-year-old Paula Macarthur of Brainerd. Macarthur was jogging southbound crossing Oak Street at the intersection of 28th when she was struck by an eastbound vehicle.

The vehicle involved was a 1999 GMC Sierra truck driven by 18-year-old Hayden Cunningham of rural Brainerd. Cunningham was not injured. 

The Minnesota State Patrol, Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Department, and North Ambulance assisted with this incident. 

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information about it is asked to call the Brainerd Police Department at 218-829-2805

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Minnesota HS Basketball Legend Bob McDonald Dies at 87

Nashwauk Man Sentenced in Crash That Killed Two-Year-Old

No Decision Yet on if MN 2nd Congressional District Election Will Be Postponed

Former Minneapolis Officer Charged with Murder in George Floyd’s Death Posts Bond

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.