One Dead in Single Vehicle Bemidji Crash

Betsy Melin — Jun. 11 2021

A person is dead after an accident where a vehicle collided with a tree in Bemidji in the early hours of the morning Thursday, June 10. Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash.

The Bemidji Police department responded to a motor vehicle crash with injuries in the 1200 block of Delton Av NW at 4:26 am. According to a release from the Bemidji Police “Emergency personnel discovered a southbound 2003 Chevrolet Impala collided with a tree in a yard.  Officers and emergency personnel immediately began lifesaving care on the driver of the Chevrolet who had to be extricated from the car.”

The driver was then transported to Sanford Medical Center and later pronounced deceased.

Also assisting on scene were the Bemidji Ambulance Service, Bemidji Fire Department, and Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family and ongoing investigation. 

By — Betsy Melin

