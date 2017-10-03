DONATE

One Dead In Milaca Four-Vehicle Crash

Clayton Castle
Oct. 3 2017
One person is dead and three others are injured after a four-vehicle crash in Milaca on Monday afternoon.

A 1997 Toyota Camry, driven by 31-year-old Beth Foote, from Milaca, lost control on the wet roads along eastbound Highway 23, crossing the center line, and sideswiping a 2014 Dodge Durango that was headed westbound on Highway 23. The Toyota was then hit broadside from a 2012 Chevrolet Equinox, which was then rear-ended by a 2011 Chrysler 200.

Marsha Schrader, 61, of Annandale, was driving the 2014 Dodge Durango and suffered non-life threatening injuries. One of her three passengers, Mavis Flowers, 66, also of Annandale, was also injured. Both were transported to Northland Fairview in Princeton.

No information has been released regarding the one fatality, however according to the report from the Minnesota State Patrol, information will be released later today on an 88-year-old passenger in the Chevy.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.

