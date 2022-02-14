One Dead Following House Fire in Bena

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

One person is dead following a fire at a mobile home in rural Bena.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the fire was reported at 12:23 AM on Sunday, February 13 at a home on Highway 2 in Unorganized Township. When responders arrived at the scene, they found that the mobile home had been engulfed in fire.

The fire was extinguished and a search was conducted. One person was deceased located inside the residence.

That person’s identity has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation that will continue with the help from The State Fire Marshal’s Office. Assisting at the fire scene were Leech Lake Tribal Police, Federal Dam Fire Department, Cass Lake Fire Department, and Deer River Ambulance.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today