One Dead Following House Fire in Bena

Emma HudziakFeb. 14 2022

One person is dead following a fire at a mobile home in rural Bena.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the fire was reported at 12:23 AM on Sunday, February 13 at a home on Highway 2 in Unorganized Township. When responders arrived at the scene, they found that the mobile home had been engulfed in fire.

The fire was extinguished and a search was conducted. One person was deceased located inside the residence.

That person’s identity has not been released. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.

This is an ongoing investigation that will continue with the help from The State Fire Marshal’s Office. Assisting at the fire scene were Leech Lake Tribal Police, Federal Dam Fire Department, Cass Lake Fire Department, and Deer River Ambulance.

Emma Hudziak

