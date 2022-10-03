Lakeland PBS

One Dead Following ATV Rollover at Foot Hills State Forest

Mary BalstadOct. 3 2022

A Center City, MN man died after his ATV rolled into a ravine over the weekend at the Spider Lake ATV Recreation Area in the Foot Hills State Forest.

According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch, on October 1st, a group of adults alerted law enforcement that one person, an unnamed 54-year-old adult male, from their group did not return after taking his ATV out around 8:30 a.m. The victim reportedly stated he would return shortly after. When he did not return to the campsite, the group notified authorities at 2:50 p.m.

Several personnel from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Conservation Office searched the area. At 5:46 p.m., authorities located the individual. The Center City man was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to the press release, a preliminary investigation of the area indicated that the Class I ATV left the roadway on a curve. It entered into a steep ravine and rolled over.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The accident is under investigation.

By — Mary Balstad

