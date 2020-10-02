Lakeland PBS

One Dead, Another Seriously Injured in Head-on Crash Near Grand Rapids

Lakeland News — Oct. 1 2020

One woman has died and another suffered life-threatening injuries after a head-on crash on Highway 2 east of Grand Rapids yesterday.

According to the State Patrol, 24-year-old Brienne Brodie of Duluth was eastbound on Highway 2 in Blackberry Township when her truck crossed the center line and struck a vehicle headed westbound. Brodie was not wearing a seat belt and died following the crash. The person driving the westbound vehicle, 57-year-old Kim Renee Brown of Grand Rapids, was wearing a seat belt and is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash, and the State Patrol report says alcohol was not a factor.

