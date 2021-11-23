One Dead, Another Injured in Two-Car Crash Near Merrifield

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A young woman from Baxter died in a two-vehicle car crash while the other driver sustained minor injuries on November 21, 2021 in Lake Edward Township near Merrifield.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff reports Emily Dallman, 22, passed away after colliding with Brainerd native Arlene Thompson, 74, in a crash at the intersection of County Road 3 and County Road 127.

According to the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office’s report, at approximately 9:26 AM, the office responded to the two-car crash. Upon arrival, deputies found that a 2007 Ford Explorer, driven by Thompson, was traveling eastbound on Country Road 127. A 2004 Lexus 330, driven by Dallman, was traveling northbound on County Road 3. The two vehicles collided at the intersection of those two county roads.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nisswa Fire Department, Breezy Point Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, Minnesota DNR, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

