One Dead After Two-Car Crash In Beltrami County

May. 28 2019

One person has died after a two-vehicle crash in Beltrami County on Monday, May 27.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Monday at around 11:08 p.m. a Subaru Forester, driven by 73-year-old Margaret Porter of Bemidji, was traveling the wrong direction in the 6200 block of Highway 2 near Pete’s Place West when it crashed head on with a Pontiac G6 driven by 21-year-old Athena Stanek of Fosston.

A passenger in the Subaru Forester, 82-year-old Russell Porter of Bemidji, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, Margaret Porter, was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Pontiac G6, Athena Stanek, was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Bemidji with non-life threatening injuries and later released. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that road conditions were dry at the time of the crash and alcohol is not believed to have been a factor. All three individuals involved were wearing a seatbelt.

The Minnesota State Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Medical Services.

 

 

Rachel Johnson

