One Dead After House Fire In Menahga

Rachel Johnson
Feb. 14 2019
One person is dead after a house fire in Menahga late Wednesday night.

According to the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, February 13, Wadena County Dispatch received a call of a house fire on the 600 block of 2nd Street SE in Menahga.

The Menahga Police Department arrived on the scene and found the residence fully engulfed in flames.

While the Menahga and Sebeka Fire Departments extinguished the fire a deceased individual was found inside the building. The body was transported to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification confirmation.

The identity of the individual is being withheld pending the notification of family members. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Menahga Police Department was assisted by the Menahga Fire Department, Sebeka Fire Department, Wadena County Sheriff’s Office, Menahga First Responders, Tri-County Ambulance, the State Fire Marshal, the Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office, Minnesota Power, and Minnesota Energy Resources.

 

