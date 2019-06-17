Lakeland PBS
One Dead After Head-On Collision Near Deerwood

Jun. 17 2019

A Deerwood man is dead after a fiery head-on crash between a pickup truck and a semitrailer that occurred on Friday evening.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 62-year-old Scott Ronald Bundy died after the 2018 Chevrolet Silverado he was driving crashed head-on with a 1994 Freightliner tractor truck. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 12 and Hawks Road northwest of Deerwood. The driver of the semi was not injured in the crash.

“Both vehicles caught on fire and were totally engulfed. Fire is all-consuming unfortunately. We do have one statement from the semi truck driver and several witness statements who were in the area at the time of the crash,” said Keith Benz, Minnesota State Patrol Lieutenant.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation by the Minnesota State Patrol.

Rachel Johnson

