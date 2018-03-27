One Dead After Head-On Collision in Pillager

A 73-year-old Cushing woman is dead after a head-on crash on Hwy 210 in Pillager, Monday evening.

Sandra Lee Leyde, 73 of Cushing was riding in a 2010 Honda Civic heading west that lost control, crossed the center line and was hit by a pickup heading east.

The driver of the Honda Civic, Ronald Martin Leyde, 82 of Cushing and other passenger Shaun Steven Leyde, 32 of Cushing both suffered non-life threatening injuries during the crash.

The driver of the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup was Adam James Fulton, 40 of Pillager who suffered non-life threatening injuries. His passengers, Connor Ethan Fulton, 9 of Pillager and Landon Adam Fulton, 12 of Pillager were not injured during the incident.

The Minnesota State Patrol reports that the road conditions during the crash were snowy/icy. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene.