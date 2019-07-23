One Dead After Crash In Lake Of The Woods County

One woman has died as the result of a car crash in Lake Of The Woods County. The incident happened yesterday at 5:48 p.m.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevrolet Silverado, being driven by Kyle Alexander Neumiller, 23, of Isle, was northbound on highway 172. The vehicle crossed the center line, striking a Toyota highlander which was southbound on highway 172.

The highlander was being driven by Cynthia Anne Mcdougall, 42, of Baudette. Mcdougall sustained fatal injuries in the crash. Neumiller was taken to Lakewood Health Center to be treated for unknown injuries.

Road conditions were reported as dry at the time of the crash.