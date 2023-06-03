Lakeland PBS

Update: One Dead After Collision Between Motorcycle and Pickup in Bemidji

Lakeland News — Jun. 2 2023

Update 6/3/23: More details have been released in the fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a pickup truck in Bemidji on Friday night.

According to a press release from the Bemidji Police Department, on June 2 at 7:30 p.m., officers received a report of a collision between a motorcycle and a pickup truck in downtown Bemidji at the intersection of Bemidji Ave. and 2nd St. NW. Upon arrival, officers found a 2015 Ford F150 pickup driven by Duane White, 65, of Bemidji and a 2007 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Shaye Terrill-Yaklich, 25, also of Bemidji.

Witnesses and passengers in White’s vehicle said to police that the motorcycle was traveling at an alleged high rate of speed when it entered the intersection and struck the side of the pickup. Terrill-Yaklich was pronounced dead at the scene.

The case is still under investigation by the Bemidji Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Original story: One person has died after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Bemidji.

The crash happened around 7:30 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 197 and 2nd St. NW across from Paul Bunyan Park. Numerous agencies responded to the crash and an investigation into what happened is ongoing, but it appeared to involve a pickup truck as well.

Bemidji police officials at the scene tell Lakeland News one person died, but a name is not being released until family is notified.

Additional details regarding the crash are expected to come tomorrow in a press release.

