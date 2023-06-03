One Dead After Collision Between Motorcycle and Other Vehicle in Bemidji

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One person has died after a collision between a motorcycle and another vehicle in Bemidji.

The crash happened around 7:30 Friday night at the intersection of Highway 197 and 2nd St. NW across from Paul Bunyan Park. Numerous agencies responded to the crash and an investigation into what happened is ongoing, but it appeared to involve a pickup truck as well.

Bemidji police officials at the scene tell Lakeland News one person died, but a name is not being released until family is notified.

Additional details regarding the crash are expected to come tomorrow in a press release.

