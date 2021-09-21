Lakeland PBS

One Dead After Camper Catches Fire in Itasca County

Chris BurnsSep. 21 2021

One person is dead after a camper caught on fire at a resort north of Deer River in Itasca County.

According to a press release from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 AM today, the Itasca County Dispatch received a call of a motor home being on fire. After putting the fire out, Deer River firefighters found a man dead inside the motor home.

The camper fire was located at the Little Winnie Resort, north of Deer River on County Road 9. The reporting party stated that a boat and truck were near the camp site indicating that people could be present.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Chris Burns

Related Posts

Investigation Into Shooting Death Near Bemidji Continues

Fosston Pastor Dies From Complications of COVID-19

Department of Public Safety Begins “Click It or Ticket” Campaign

2,484 New COVID-19 Cases, 14 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.