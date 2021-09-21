One Dead After Camper Catches Fire in Itasca County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

One person is dead after a camper caught on fire at a resort north of Deer River in Itasca County.

According to a press release from the Itasca County Sheriff’s Office, at approximately 12:10 AM today, the Itasca County Dispatch received a call of a motor home being on fire. After putting the fire out, Deer River firefighters found a man dead inside the motor home.

The camper fire was located at the Little Winnie Resort, north of Deer River on County Road 9. The reporting party stated that a boat and truck were near the camp site indicating that people could be present.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family. The Minnesota State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

