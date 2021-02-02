One Dead After A Single-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County
A 29-year-old man from Nisswa is now dead after his car lost control and hit a tree in Crow Wing County.
On February 1st at about 9:26 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle off road near the intersection of County Road 18 and Wedgewood Road Lake Edward Township.
According to the release, a 2004 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on County Road 18 when it lost control and collided with a tree. The driver of the Toyota Tundra was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash is currently under investigation and names are being withheld until the family is notified and the investigation is complete.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nisswa Fire Department, Nisswa Police Department, Breezy Point
Police Department, Lakeshore Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, and the Minnesota State Patrol.
