Update: One Dead After a Single-Vehicle Crash in Crow Wing County

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 2 2021

UPDATE: Authorities have now released the name of the Nisswa man who died in the crash. He is identified as 29-year-old Jeremy Frost. Original story follows:

A 29-year-old man from Nisswa is dead after he lost control of his car and hit a tree in Crow Wing County.

On Feb. 1 at about 9:26 p.m., the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office responded to a vehicle off the road near the intersection of County Road 18 and Wedgewood Road in Lake Edward Township.

According to the release, a 2004 Toyota Tundra was traveling eastbound on County Road 18 when it lost control and collided with a tree. The driver of the Toyota Tundra was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is currently under investigation and names are being withheld until the family is notified and the investigation is complete.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Nisswa Fire Department, Nisswa Police Department, Breezy Point Police Department, Lakeshore Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance Service, and the Minnesota State Patrol.

