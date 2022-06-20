One Arrested After Stabbing Near Bemidji on Mississippi River

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person yesterday in connection with a recent stabbing near Bemidji.

On June 19th, two groups of 25 people were tubing in the Mississippi River. They stopped at a shallow spot and began arguing. This argument led to a fight. According to Deputy Jarrett Walton, during the fight Alleyah Marie Goodman, 20, of Deer River, then stabbed a 21-year old Bemidji woman in the arm. The groups separated and contacted law enforcement at approximately 6:29 P.M.

The victim got in-touch with law enforcement, meeting them at Mississippi River Bridge on Roosevelt Road SE. EMS provided aid and Bemidji Ambulance transported the victim to Sanford Bemidji Emergency Department. Law enforcement located Goodman a short time after the stabbing and arrested her without incident.

Goodman in custody at Beltrami County Jail. She is pending charges of 2nd Degree Assault and Minor Consumption.

