One Arrested After Human Remains Discovered Near Mille Lacs Lake

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office arrested one person after the discovery of human remains on the southwest shoreline of Mille Lacs Lake.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, on March 21 at about 1:48 p.m., deputies responded to a report from Kathio Township that human remains were found in a ditch near the shoreline. Law enforcement learned that highway workers located a tote with what were suspected to be human remains inside along Twilight Road. The workers reportedly tried moving the tote from the ditch but were unable to. Upon looking inside the tote, they found what they believed to be a body.

A suspect was arrested less than two hours after the body was found. Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle Burton says in a video from the department’s Facebook page, the person of interest is Bradley Weyaus, 21. Weyaus is currently being held on four outstanding arrest warrants not related to the homicide investigation.

Law enforcement is working to process the evidence and gather necessary reports. Sheriff Burton says the department aims to turn in the evidence to the county attorney’s office within the next day to formally charge Weyaus.

Information on the victim will not be released at this time due to no positive identification from the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. The exact cause of death is unknown at this time. This information is expected to be released by the end of the day.

The Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department and Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension assisted on the scene.

