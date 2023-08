Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Monday, August 28th at 8:00pm– Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

In 1968 tensions between Catholic and Protestant communities explode after decades of relative peace. Hopes of equality are lost as a civil rights movement is suppressed. The British Army is deployed and Northern Ireland descends into conflict.