Onamia Woman Arrested Following Car Chase With Police

An Onamia woman was arrested Saturday after a car chase with police in Morrison County.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, June 1 at around 7:27 p.m. the Mille Lacs Tribal Police were in pursuit of a vehicle near the eastern border of Morrison County. The vehicle entered Morrison County and deputies joined Mille Lacs Tribal Police in the pursuit, eventually taking over.

A Morrison County deputy performed a pit maneuver, a pursuit intervention technique, and the vehicle came to a stop on 225th Avenue west of Pierz.

The driver, 31-year-old Carrie Ann Graves of Onamia, was arrested at the scene. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police.