Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Onamia Woman Arrested Following Car Chase With Police

Jun. 4 2019

An Onamia woman was arrested Saturday after a car chase with police in Morrison County.

According to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office, on Saturday, June 1 at around 7:27 p.m. the Mille Lacs Tribal Police were in pursuit of a vehicle near the eastern border of Morrison County. The vehicle entered Morrison County and deputies joined Mille Lacs Tribal Police in the pursuit, eventually taking over.

A Morrison County deputy performed a pit maneuver, a pursuit intervention technique, and the vehicle came to a stop on 225th Avenue west of Pierz.

The driver, 31-year-old Carrie Ann Graves of Onamia, was arrested at the scene. The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Mille Lacs Tribal Police.

Rachel Johnson

Contact the Author

Rachel Johnson — racheljohnson@lptv.org

Related Posts

BCA Identifies Morrison County Deputy In Use Of Force Incident Near Genola

One Dead After Two-Car Crash In Beltrami County

BCA Investigating Use Of Force Incident In Morrison County

Pierz Student Crowned National Champion At BPA Conference

What do you think?

Latest Story

Local Golfers Compete In Section 8AA Tournament At Bemidji Town & Country Club

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Latest Stories

Local Golfers Compete In Section 8AA Tournament At Bemidji Town & Country Club

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Bemidji Hockey's Jack Johnson Commits to St. John's

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

MSHSL Approves Several Changes For 2021-22

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Red Lake Man Sentenced To 22 Years For 2nd-Degree Murder

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Pipeline Protesters Arrested In Hubbard County After Chaining Themselves To Equipment

Posted on Jun. 4 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.