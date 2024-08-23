Aug 23, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Onamia Man Dies While Being Held as Inmate in Mille Lacs Co. Jail

A 57-year-old Onamia man has died while being held as an inmate in the Mille Lacs County Jail.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff Kyle A. Burton says Robert James Sam was found unresponsive by staff today. Despite lifesaving efforts, he died after being taken to an area hospital.

Sam had turned himself in to authorities on an outstanding warrant two days ago, according to a press release from the Sheriff’s Office.

The cause of death is pending the results of a toxicology report. Burton says his office is working to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sam’s death.

