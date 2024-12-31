Onamia Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash Near Brainerd

A 60-year-old Onamia man died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 8000th block of County Road 23 in Maple Grove Township southeast of Brainerd. Upon arrival, deputies determined a Ford Ranger pickup was traveling south on County Road 23 when it left the roadway and crashed into the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.