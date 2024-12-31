Dec 30, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Onamia Man Dies in 1-Vehicle Crash Near Brainerd

A 60-year-old Onamia man died Sunday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash in Crow Wing County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, at around 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash near the 8000th block of County Road 23 in Maple Grove Township southeast of Brainerd. Upon arrival, deputies determined a Ford Ranger pickup was traveling south on County Road 23 when it left the roadway and crashed into the ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene and was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. His name is being withheld pending family notification.

The crash is currently under investigation by the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Patrol.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Valvoline 400x400 3 24

First City Liquor

Reierson

Related News

Sports

BSU Men’s Hockey Begins 2nd Half of 2024-25 Season at Home with Rival UMD

Sports

BSU Women’s Hockey Preps for 3 Games in 4 Days; Fryklund Assists with U18 Team USA

News

Northern Lights Could Be Visible in Upper Fringes of the US This New Year’s Eve

Crime

Man Injured in Crash on Stolen Motorcycle Near Little Falls