Onamia Man Convicted for Illegal Possession of a Firearm Following Domestic Assault
A federal jury has convicted an Onamia man on one count of illegal possession of a firearm.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, following a four-day trial, 36-year-old Justin Cutbank was found guilty for firearm possession as a felon related to a domestic assault.
Court documents and evidence at the trial say that in November 2020, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department was dispatched to a residence after receiving a report of a physical assault. Cutbank reportedly had assaulted and held a woman at gunpoint, threatened to kill her, and then ran away from the residence.
After finding Cutbank in a neighbor’s garage, officers were able to apprehend him, even after he actively resisted arrest. A rifle was found the following day in the wooded area where Cutbank had fled.
Cutbank’s sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.
