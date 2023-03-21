Lakeland PBS

Onamia Man Convicted for Illegal Possession of a Firearm Following Domestic Assault

Lakeland News — Mar. 20 2023

A federal jury has convicted an Onamia man on one count of illegal possession of a firearm.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, following a four-day trial, 36-year-old Justin Cutbank was found guilty for firearm possession as a felon related to a domestic assault.

Court documents and evidence at the trial say that in November 2020, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department was dispatched to a residence after receiving a report of a physical assault. Cutbank reportedly had assaulted and held a woman at gunpoint, threatened to kill her, and then ran away from the residence.

After finding Cutbank in a neighbor’s garage, officers were able to apprehend him, even after he actively resisted arrest. A rifle was found the following day in the wooded area where Cutbank had fled.

Cutbank’s sentencing hearing will be scheduled at a later date.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Update: 8-Year-Old Cass Lake Boy Found Safe

Bemidji Man Pleads Guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Meth

Red Lake Man Pleads Guilty to Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury

Minnesota Congresswoman Assaulted at Washington Apartment

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.