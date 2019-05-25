Lakeland PBS
Olivia King Headed To The University Of Minnesota

May. 24 2019

After an incredible senior season, Brainerd girls hockey goalie, Olivia King, caught the attention of many college scouts. King has finally decided that she will continue her hockey career at the division one level with the University of Minnesota.

In her senior season, King led Brainerd to their first ever state championship game, and was named Goalie of the Year by the Minnesota Youth Hockey Hub.

At the beginning of the hockey season, King was sure her career on the ice would end after high school, but now she couldn’t be happier to be a Gopher.

“Colleges recruit so young, so I just thought my time was up, I was too old, and I just kind of accepted that,” King said. “[The University of Minnesota] is definitely a dream school. UMD or the U were where I wanted to go, that’s what we grew up watching as little kids. It was just insane, I had no idea that they would be interested.”

According to King, the Gophers plan on carrying five goalies into their next season.

Anthony Scott

Contact the Author

Anthony Scott — ascott@lptv.org

